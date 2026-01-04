Security situation in Venezuela remains 'fluid' after operation: US Embassy

The US Embassy in Caracas on Saturday warned that the security situation in Venezuela remains fluid, urging US citizens not to travel to the country and to exercise heightened caution if already present.

The embassy said in a statement that Venezuela remains under the highest US Travel Advisory classification due to "severe risks to Americans," including wrongful detention, crime, civil unrest, and limited access to health care.

The embassy also noted that no commercial flights are currently operating in or out of Venezuela, further complicating travel and evacuation options for foreign nationals.

According to the statement, the US Department of State withdrew all diplomatic personnel from the US Embassy in the Venezuelan capital Caracas in March 2019 and suspended operations.

It said all consular services, both routine and emergency, remain unavailable.

"The US government continues to be unable to provide emergency services to US citizens in Venezuela," the embassy stated.

The advisory highlighted a range of risks, including terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, and poor health infrastructure, as reasons for maintaining the highest alert level.

US citizens currently in Venezuela were advised to take precautions to ensure their safety, establish multiple methods of communication with family and friends outside the country, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive security updates.

The statement said that US citizens seeking assistance should contact the US Embassy in Bogota, Colombia, which is responsible for Venezuela-related consular matters.

Earlier Saturday, Venezuela's government accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states, and declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the "large-scale" strike, adding that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been "captured and flown out of the country."

The attacks came after months of growing US pressure on Maduro, who Washington accuses of being involved in drug trafficking. The Venezuelan leader had denied the claims and expressed readiness for talks.





