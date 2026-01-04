Lufthansa avoiding airspace following US attack on Venezuela

Lufthansa is warning passengers that events in Venezuela are leading to slightly longer flight times to neighbouring Colombia.



Germany's largest airline "does not fly to Venezuela and has not used Venezuelan airspace for several months either," a company spokesman told dpa.



"Lufthansa is extensively avoiding other airspace areas that have been closed at short notice," he added. This was causing a slightly longer flight time of around 12 hours, instead of the usual 11:30 hours, on the Frankfurt–Bogotá route.



"All other flights to South America are operating according to the normal schedule," the spokesman added.



In the early hours of Saturday, the United States captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores during a military attack on Venezuela and took them out of the country. They are to be brought before a court in New York on charges including "narco-terrorism conspiracy."



