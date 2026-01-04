France to suspend imports of certain fruits over banned pesticide residues

France will suspend the import of fruits containing residues of pesticides banned in the EU, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Sunday.

In a post on US social media platform X, Lecornu said: "A decree will be issued in the coming days, at the initiative of the Minister of Agriculture Annie Genevard to suspend the importation of products containing residues of substances banned in Europe: mancozeb, glufosinate, thiophanate-methyl, and carbendazim."

He said the measure will affect "avocados, mangoes, guavas, citrus fruits, grapes, and apples from South America and elsewhere," adding that they "will no longer be allowed to enter the country."

Lecornu said "stricter controls will be carried out by a specialized team to ensure compliance with our health standards."

He described the move as "a first step" to protect agricultural sectors and consumers and to combat "unfair competition," calling it "a true issue of justice and fairness for our farmers."



