Italy closely watches Venezuelan situation, eyes Italian community

Italy's foreign minister on Saturday said he is following the situation in Venezuela following US strikes, with particular attention on the Italian community in the country.

"I'm following the situation with our diplomatic representation in Caracas, with particular attention to the Italian community. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is constantly informed," Antonio Tajani said on US social media platform X.

"The Foreign Ministry's crisis unit is operational," he added.

Around 160,000 Italian nationals live in Venezuela.

Earlier, Venezuela's government accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states, and declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

Trump confirmed conducting a "large scale" strike on his social media platform Truth Social, saying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country.

The attacks came after months of tension with the US, which accused Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. Maduro denied being a cartel leader and had expressed readiness to hold talks.





