TRUMPS SHOCKING THREAT TO IRAN

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his support for the people of Iran amidst the nationwide protests, triggered by severe losses in the national currency's value against foreign currencies and economic troubles.

"If Iran, as it always does, shoots and kills peaceful protesters, the USA will run to their aid," Trump stated. He announced on his social media account that the U.S. would intervene if the Tehran government used force against the protesters.

Protests initiated by traders in Tehran's Grand Bazaar on December 28, 2025, due to significant losses in the national currency value and economic difficulties, have spread across many cities in Iran. President Mesud Pezeşkiyan acknowledged the public dissatisfaction, attributing the current economic woes to the government's policies and urging authorities not to blame external actors like the USA.

During protests in the Kuhdasht district of Lorestan province, a 21-year-old member of the Basij was killed, and 13 police officers were injured on December 31, 2025. Reports also confirmed that two people died during protests in the Lordigan district of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province on January 1.