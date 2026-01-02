Trump says US ‘locked and loaded’ if Iran kills protesters

US President Donald Trump warned on Friday that Washington would step in if Iran "shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters," saying the United States is "locked and loaded and ready to go."

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said: "If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency and human rights group Hengaw reported fatalities during clashes between protesters and security forces. Two people were killed in the city of Lordegan in southwestern Iran, while Fars said three others died in Azna and another in Kuhdasht.

The agency, citing an unnamed local official, reported on Thursday that more than 150 people gathered in the Lordegan area of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, chanting anti-government slogans and throwing stones at public buildings.

"After police intervened, some protesters opened fire at security forces, injuring a number of officers, while two people were killed during the clashes," the official said.

Protests erupted on Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial against foreign currencies and worsening economic conditions, before spreading to several other cities nationwide.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has also acknowledged public discontent, saying the government bears responsibility for the current economic problems and urging officials not to blame external actors such as the US.



