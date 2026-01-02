NGO: Israeli deregistration could halt life-saving aid in Palestine

International humanitarian organizations have raised alarm over Israeli measures that could force them to halt operations in the occupied Palestinian territory, even as civilians face severe needs.

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), a British charity operating in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, said on Friday that 37 international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) were notified on Dec. 30 that their registrations would expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

A 60-day grace period would follow, after which the organizations could be forced to stop work in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

NGOs provide critical assistance alongside the UN and Palestinian civil society, including more than half of Gaza's food aid, 60% of field hospital support, nearly three-quarters of shelter and non-food activities, and all treatment for children with severe acute malnutrition.

MAP warned that deregistration would close health facilities, halt food distributions, collapse shelter programs, and cut off life-saving care.

It rejected selective metrics assessing humanitarian impact, stressing that access should be measured by whether civilians receive the right assistance, in the right place, at the right time. It highlighted that INGOs operate under strict compliance frameworks, and that over 500 humanitarian workers have been killed since October 2023.

"This is not a technical or administrative matter, but a deliberate policy choice with foreseeable consequences," MAP said, warning that lapsing registrations would obstruct aid and breach international humanitarian law.

The charity called on Israel to halt deregistration and urged donor governments to leverage their influence to protect independent humanitarian operations, ensuring civilians can access urgently needed assistance.