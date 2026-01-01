Pro-Palestine march draws over half a milllion Istanbulites to Galata Bridge on New Year’s Day

Over half a million people gathered early Thursday at Istanbul's Galata Bridge for a massive march in support of Palestine, organized under the umbrella of the Humanity Alliance and the National Will Platform.

The New Year's Day demonstration, held with the participation of more than 400 civil society organizations and led by the Turkish Youth Foundation (TUGVA), was carried out under the slogan "We won't cower, we won't keep quiet, we won't forget Palestine."





At the event, around 520,000 participants called for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

Ahead of the event, members of the public convened before dawn prayers at major mosques across Istanbul, including the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Sultanahmet Mosque (the Blue Mosque), Fatih, Suleymaniye, and Eminonu New Mosque. Many carried Turkish and Palestinian flags as they gathered in mosque courtyards to show solidarity with Palestine.

Despite freezing temperatures, turnout was high. Extensive security measures were taken, particularly around Sultanahmet Square, where participants were also offered hot beverages.





Following morning prayers, demonstrators walked on foot toward Galata Bridge, joined by Turkish Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and other top figures. The program officially began at 8.30 am local time (0530 GMT).

As roads leading to the bridge were closed to traffic, participants reached the area on foot from designated points or by boat.

Those arriving by boat joined the demonstration by lighting flares and waving Turkish and Palestinian flags as they approached the Galata Bridge.





A large banner depicting "Hanzala," the iconic figure closely associated with the Palestinian cause created by late Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali, was hung on a building behind the main press platform.

The event also featured performances by internationally known artists and musicians, including Lebanese-Swedish singer Maher Zain, Turkish vocalist/musician Esat Kabakli, and the band Grup Yuruyus.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also shared a message to the event on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, saying: "The Humanity Alliance extends hundreds of thousands of greetings from Istanbul to the Palestinian people, to Gaza, and to all the oppressed across the world. We sincerely thank all individuals and institutions who contributed to this effort."





- 'Began the new year by praying for Palestine'

Speaking to members of the press during the march, Bilal Erdoğan, chair of the Board of Trustees of the Ilim Yayma Foundation-a group promoting education and research-and a member of TUGVA's High Advisory Board, said the new year had begun with prayers for Palestine and that gathering at mosques on the first morning of the year carried strong spiritual meaning.

Erdoğan said it was important to recognize the moral and spiritual strength of meeting in mosques at dawn and offering collective prayers for the new year, adding that the nation believes deeply in this unity.





"While we are praying for the oppressed in Palestine, of course we are also commemorating our martyrs. At the same time, we are praying together that 2026 will bring goodness for our entire nation and for the oppressed Palestinians," he said.

"I would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated, everyone who raised their hands in prayer, and everyone who supported these prayers," Erdoğan added.

On the huge turnout at the annual event, Erdoğan said participation had grown every year, demonstrating the strength of shared values across society.





"Every year, compared to the previous one, we feel that this morning is marked by broader participation and that, as a nation, we sense how strong our shared common ground truly is. This makes us very happy," he said.

Voicing hope for the year ahead, Erdoğan added: "God willing, may the Almighty grant this nation the joy of seeing this stance as a source of pride this year, grant freedom to our Palestinian brothers and sisters, and grant us the freedom of Jerusalem."





- 'Nation standing upright against this genocide'

Speaking at the demonstration, TUGVA Chair Ibrahim Besinci said the scale of the turnout reflected a collective moral stance against the ongoing violence in Palestine.

Addressing the crowd on Galata Bridge, Besinci said: "Today, there are hundreds of thousands here. There is an honorable nation standing upright against this genocide. There are the prayers of the oppressed and the legacy of our martyrs."

Describing the bridge as a "tribune of conscience," Besinci said it had been transformed into a moral platform for people from different cities, languages, and walks of life.





"From this noble tribune, I salute with all my heart the innocent and courageous Palestinian people, the noble sons of Gaza, the steadfast hearts of the West Bank, and the true owners of East Jerusalem," he said.

Besinci also commemorated three police officers — Ilker Pehlivan, Turgut Kulunk and Yasin Kocyigit — who were killed this Monday during an operation against the terrorist group ISIS (Daesh) in the northwestern province of Yalova.

Citing figures on the devastation in Gaza, Besinci said that over the past 27 months, 210,000 tons of bombs had been dropped on Gaza, 70,000 civilians had been killed, 2,600 families had been completely wiped from the population registry, and 5,000 families had only a single surviving member.





He added that 45,000 Palestinians had undergone amputations and 12,000 Palestinians had been detained.

"In other words, before the eyes of the entire world, a people has been erased not just from the map, but from life," Besinci said.

- Sports figures voice support

On Wednesday, a joint platform of civil society groups held a news conference at the headquarters of the Turkish Youth Foundation. During the briefing, the chairs of top sports clubs Besiktas, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, along with Fenerbahce board member Ertan Torunogulları, publicly voiced support for the march. Several other clubs also issued calls encouraging public participation.





At the same briefing, Bilal Erdoğan said that "more than 70,000 civilians and at least 20,000 children have been killed in the Gaza genocide since October 2023."

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 414 people have been killed and more than 1,100 injured since the Oct. 10 ceasefire deal that halted Israel's two-year war.

- Art highlights cultural resistance

As part of the program, prayers for Palestinians continued from a stage set up on Galata Bridge.





In addition, an art installation titled "Roots" was unveiled on the bridge to draw attention to what organizers described as the targeting of culture and art in Gaza.

According to a statement from TUGVA, the installation symbolizes memory and resistance in the face of cultural destruction. An olive tree rising from rubble represented deeply rooted resistance and an attempt to erase collective memory, while overturned chairs, scattered musical instruments, books, and a camera symbolized efforts to silence cultural production.

The phrase "We Will Stay Here," written in three languages, underscored the determination of cultural and human resistance.