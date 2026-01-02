'Cynical, calculated attempt': Doctors Without Borders warns Israel’s registration threat could block humanitarian aid in Gaza

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Friday accused Israel of attempting to obstruct humanitarian work in Gaza and the West Bank, saying threats to withhold registration from the medical charity and other international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) violate international humanitarian law.

In a strongly worded statement, MSF said Israel's actions are "a cynical and calculated attempt to prevent organisations from providing services in Gaza and the West Bank, Palestine," adding that "denying medical assistance to civilians is unacceptable under any circumstances and it is appalling to use humanitarian aid as a tool of policy or collective punishment."

The charity said Israel is escalating what it described as an attack on humanitarian operations, "directly threatening medical care and humanitarian aid to civilians."

Israeli authorities have alleged that some aid organisations employ individuals involved in militant activities. MSF said it "unequivocally refutes the allegations made by the Israeli authorities," stressing that it would "never knowingly employ anyone involved in military activities, which contradicts our core values and ethics."

The organization also criticized Israeli registration requirements that would oblige it to share personal details of Palestinian staff.

MSF said this posed serious risks, noting that "15 MSF colleagues have been killed by Israeli forces." It described demands for staff lists as "an outrageous overreach" that undermines humanitarian neutrality, especially amid reports of aid workers being "intimidated, arbitrarily detained, attacked, and killed."

The charity accused Israeli authorities of ignoring repeated requests for dialogue while publicly accusing the organization of "knowingly harbouring alleged terrorists."

The statement further accused Israeli forces of killing and wounding "hundreds of thousands of civilians," destroying essential infrastructure, and deliberately targeting medical workers, humanitarians, and journalists.

It said Israel has taken control of more than half of Gaza and created shortages of basic necessities by blocking or delaying aid.

MSF said it currently supports "one in five of Gaza's hospital beds" and assists "one in three mothers during childbirth," warning that removing its services would have "a terrible cost."

"Allowing humanitarian aid is not a favour," the organization said. "It is an obligation under international law."

Israel killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023 and destroyed the enclave. A ceasefire took effect in October 2025, but Israeli violations have continued.