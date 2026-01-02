 Contact Us
News World Brazil’s Bolsonaro discharged from hospital after surgery, returns to prison

Brazil’s Bolsonaro discharged from hospital after surgery, returns to prison

Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro returned to prison to serve his 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after being discharged from the hospital following hernia surgery.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published January 02,2026
Subscribe
BRAZIL’S BOLSONARO DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER SURGERY, RETURNS TO PRISON

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital Thursday following hernia surgery and has returned to the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasília, where he is serving a more than 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election.

Bolsonaro was transported in a Federal Police vehicle from the hospital to their regional headquarters in the capital Brasilia, located 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away, the Brazilian news outlet G1 reported.

The trip took six minutes, and the convoy entered through a side gate.

His return to prison came after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes denied a request by the former president's lawyers seeking permission for Bolsonaro to serve his sentence under house arrest.

Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 24 for surgery to treat a bilateral inguinal hernia, which was carried out the following day without complications.