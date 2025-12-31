RUSSIA, UKRAINE ACCUSE EACH OTHER OF NEW YEARS EVE STRIKES

Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of New Year's Eve strikes

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday traded accusations of overnight airstrikes ahead of New Year's Eve.

The operational headquarters of Russia's southern Krasnodar region said in a statement on Telegram that a drone attack in the port town of Tuapse caused damage to an oil refinery and injured two people.

"The injured were hospitalized; their injuries are not life-threatening, and medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance," the statement said, noting damage to windows in four apartment buildings and one private home.

It also noted damage to one of the port's berths, where a fire broke out and was later extinguished. "A 300-square-meter fire at the oil refinery was also extinguished," it added.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses shot down 86 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 56 over the Black Sea.

Separately, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that at least six people, including three children, were injured in the country's southwestern Odesa region.

In a statement on Telegram, the service said that overnight Russian airstrikes targeted regional infrastructure, including energy facilities, as a result of which a residential building was hit.

"Firefighters rescued eight people, including one child … The facades and glazing of several multi-storey residential buildings were also damaged," the statement added.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko also announced that at least two people were injured and hospitalized in the settlement of Vasylkivka due to an overnight drone attack, where he also reported damage to local infrastructure, including a power line.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed on Telegram that its air defenses shot down 101 out of 127 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Independent verification of both sides' claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.