Türkiye detains 29 over ISIS propaganda after deadly attack in Yalova

Turkish security forces detained 29 suspects in a new coordinated counterterrorism operation across Istanbul over alleged ISIS (Daesh) propaganda linked to a deadly attack in Yalova, northwestern Türkiye, authorities said Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on US social media company X, authorities identified 28 suspects accused of spreading ISIS propaganda on social media, along with one additional suspect believed to have been actively involved in the terrorist group.

As part of the operation, simultaneous raids were carried out at 29 different addresses across the city, resulting in the detention of all 29 suspects, the statement said.

Searches at the suspects' residences led to the seizure of three handguns, ammunition, numerous digital materials, and organizational documents.

The statement also said the investigation is directly linked to Monday's attack in Yalova in which three police officers were killed, and reaffirmed authorities' determination to continue the fight against all terrorist groups with unflagging resolve.