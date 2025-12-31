Pakistan reaffirms commitment to security of Saudi Arabia

Pakistan on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to the security of Saudi Arabia.

"Pakistan expresses complete solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirms its commitment to security of the Kingdom," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Islamabad "strongly opposes unilateral steps by any Yemeni party that may further escalate the situation, undermine peace efforts, and threaten the peace and stability of Yemen as well as that of the region," the statement said.

While expressing "deep concern over resurgence of violence in Yemen," it reiterated support for "the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen, as well as all efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the country."

"Pakistan maintains its firm support for the resolution of Yemen issue through dialogue and diplomacy and hopes that Yemen's people and regional powers work together towards inclusive and enduring settlement of the issue, safeguarding regional stability," the ministry said.

This came after the Saudi Foreign Ministry accused the UAE of pushing Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces to carry out military operations along the kingdom's southern border in Hadramout and Mahra, saying Saudi national security is a "red line" and warning it would take all necessary measures to counter any threats.

The UAE rejected what it called "allegations" of directing the STC to conduct military operations affecting Saudi security, stressing its commitment to the kingdom's safety.

The Emirati Defense Ministry later said it had completed the mission of its remaining counterterrorism teams in Yemen, adding that it ended its military presence in 2019 as part of the Saudi-led coalition.