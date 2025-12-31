Fireworks and light shows planned as Pacific first to welcome 2026

The Pacific will be the first in the world to celebrate the new year, with fireworks shows and gatherings planned.



As the first major centre to welcome in the New Year, the landmarks of New Zealand's largest city Auckland were set to light up.



Photographs submitted by the public of "special moments" during 2025 will be projected onto the Sky Tower, the highest in the Southern Hemisphere.



On the Auckland Harbour Bridge, a light and sound show will count down before fireworks burst from the Sky Tower at midnight (1100 GMT Wednesday).



The country's capital Wellington will also put on fireworks and music at an inner city lagoon.



Sydney, two hours behind New Zealand, will then steal the spotlight with festivities on the Australian city's iconic harbour. More than a million people are set to take in the view as more than 9 tons of fireworks are launched during the night.



The event will also "provide moments of unity and reflection" following the terror attack at Bondi Beach, where 15 people died and dozens were injured when gunmen opened fire on a crowd celebrating Hanukkah on December 14.



During the night, the Sydney Harbour Bridge pylons will shine white with the image of a dove and a single word: Peace. A minute of silence will also be held.



Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the event provided an opportunity to gather as a community, to pause and reflect and to look with hope for a safer and more peaceful 2026.



"Sydney New Year's Eve is more than fireworks. It's a reflection of who we are – a vibrant, diverse and inclusive city. Those values are more important than ever."



Fireworks will also explode over other major Australian cities, including Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.



Kiribati's largest island, Kiritimati, home to about 5,000 people, is the first inhabited island to begin each new year, however no major events are planned.



American Samoa will be the last to ring in 2026.

