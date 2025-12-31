EX-US PRESIDENT KENNEDYS GRANDDAUGHTER SCHLOSSBERG DIES AGED 35

News World Ex-US president Kennedy's granddaughter Schlossberg dies aged 35

Ex-US president Kennedy's granddaughter Schlossberg dies aged 35

DPA WORLD Published December 31,2025 Subscribe

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of former US president John F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 35, the JFK Library Foundation said on Tuesday.



"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the foundation said in a social media post.



In an essay published by The New Yorker in November, Schlossberg wrote about her battle with blood cancer. Shortly after the birth of her daughter, she was diagnosed with leukaemia.



In the essay, she also criticized her cousin, US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, for drastically cutting funding for vaccine research.



"Bobby is a known skeptic of vaccines," Schlossberg wrote, complaining about her cousin being "confirmed for the position, despite never having worked in medicine, public health, or the government."



"As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers," she wrote.



Schlossberg's mother is Caroline Kennedy, daughter of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Caroline Kennedy had three children with her husband Edwin Schlossberg: Tatiana, Rose and John.



Schlossberg worked as a journalist covering climate change and the environment. In addition to the New York Times, her articles also appeared in the Washington Post, The Atlantic, Vanity Fair and other high-profile media outlets.

















