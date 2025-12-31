China Aircraft Leasing Group places order for 30 Airbus jets

European aerospace giant Airbus and Hong Kong-listed firm China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) have signed a deal for 30 more A320neo aircraft, the two companies said on Tuesday.



The deal brings the total number of Airbus aircraft ordered by the leasing group to 282, of which 203 are A320neo Family aircraft.



"Our partnership with Airbus started in 2012, and in 2014 we became the first Chinese lessor to place a direct bulk order with the company," said CALC boss Mike Poon.



"While today's order is another milestone in CALC's journey to build a next-generation, future-ready fleet and solidify our position as one of the leading global aircraft lessors."



As of the end of June the Hong Kong-based company owned and managed 181 aircraft and counted 41 airlines customers across 22 countries.



"CALC has been a long time valued partner of Airbus with its first order placed in 2012, and it's a privilege to see another repeat order," said Airbus' Benoît de Saint-Exupéry.



According to Airbus, the A320 Family is the world's most popular single-aisle aircraft having secured more than 19,000 orders globally.



