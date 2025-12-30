Zelenskyy says US support critical for Ukraine, doubts Russian intentions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of continued American support for his country's defense against Russia in an interview that aired Monday on Fox News.

"Can we win without American support? No," he said.

"Without American support, we can't defend the sky. Even now, it's very difficult. But American support with missiles for air defense is really helpful and strong in any case."

His remarks came after a meeting Sunday with President Donald Trump in the US state of Florida, where they discussed the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Following the talks with Zelenskyy, Trump told reporters that he discussed Ukraine's post-war reconstruction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding Moscow will help, "including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices."

"Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed. President Putin was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding," Trump said.

Zelenskyy expressed deep mistrust of Russia and Putin, stating: "I don't trust Russians…I don't trust Putin, and he doesn't want success for Ukraine."

"Really, he doesn't want (it). I believe that he can say such words to President Trump. I believe in it, that he can say it, but it's not true...He can say that 'I want a successful Ukraine, and I'm ready to give them cheap electricity'...It's not about energy. We don't need anything from them," Zelenskyy said.

Asked about Russia's potential role in post-war reconstruction, Zelenskyy said that any rebuilding efforts would require Russian financial contributions, adding: "They have to give us money…and we will rebuild everything what we need to rebuild."