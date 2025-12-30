US military strikes vessel in Eastern Pacific

The US conducted a strike Monday on a vessel allegedly engaged in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

It said the operation took place under the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and was executed in international waters.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

"Two male narco-terrorists were killed. No U.S. military forces were harmed," it said.





