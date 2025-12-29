TRUMP SAYS HE AND NETANYAHU DONT FULLY AGREE ON WEST BANK

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not agree fully on the issue of the Israeli-occupied West Bank but the Republican leader did not lay out what the disagreement was.
In a press briefing after Trump's meeting with Netanyahu in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago estate, the U.S. president was asked if he had a message for Netanyahu about the West Bank and if he was concerned that settler violence in the West Bank could undermine peace.
"We have had a discussion, big discussion for a long time on the West Bank. And I wouldn't say we agree on the West Bank 100%, but we'll come to a conclusion on the West Bank," Trump told reporters.