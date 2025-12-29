TRUMP SAYS HE AND NETANYAHU DONT FULLY AGREE ON WEST BANK

 Contact Us
Reuters WORLD
Published December 30,2025
U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠said on Monday that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ‍Netanyahu did not agree fully on the ‌issue of ‍the Israeli-occupied West Bank but the Republican leader did not lay out what the disagreement was.

In a press briefing after Trump's meeting with Netanyahu in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago estate, the U.S. president ⁠was asked if he had a message for Netanyahu about the West Bank and if he was concerned that settler violence in the West Bank ‌could undermine peace.

"We have had a discussion, big discussion for a long time on the West ‍Bank. And I wouldn't say we ‍agree on ‍the West Bank 100%, but ⁠we'll come ‍to a conclusion on the West Bank," Trump told reporters.