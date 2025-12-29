China opposes Israeli recognition of Somaliland, slams foreign interference

China on Monday joined an increasing number of nations across the world to oppose Israeli recognition of the breakaway Somali territory of Somaliland.

China is concerned and firmly opposes the move, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in response to a question on Tel Aviv's move to recognize Somaliland last week.

Recalling rejection and condemnation of the move by various nations and multinational blocs, Lin said China "firmly supports Somalia's sovereignty, reunification, and territorial integrity," as Somaliland is an "inalienable part" of the country.

Beijing opposes any move that splits Somalia's territory. The Somaliland question is entirely Somalia's internal affair and should be resolved by the Somalian people in a way that fits Somalia's national conditions.

Lin said countries "outside the region should stop inappropriate interference. No country should aid and abet separatist forces in other countries for its own selfish gains."

The Chinese ministry spokesman also called on Somaliland authorities to "get a clear sense of where things are headed" and immediately stop any separatist course and "collision with external forces."

Israel became the world's first country on Friday to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state, sparking an international chorus of rejection of the move by numerous countries in Africa and the Middle East, including Türkiye, which was also part of Saturday's statement released by Qatar.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

The Somali government refuses to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of the country's sovereignty and unity.