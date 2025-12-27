Libyan premier says probe into Ankara plane crash continues in cooperation with Türkiye

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said on Saturday that the investigation into the plane crash in Ankara involving a Libyan military delegation is ongoing in cooperation with Türkiye.

A private jet carrying the Libyan military delegation crashed in Ankara on Dec. 23, killing all eight people on board, including five delegation members and three crew.

Those killed included Libyan Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, Libyan Land Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Futuri Gribel, Director of Libyan Military Factories Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Juma El Giteviy, adviser to the Libyan chief of general staff Mohammed Assavi, and photographer Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub.

"The investigation is proceeding with utmost seriousness," Dbeibah said in an address at a military ceremony that was held at the Libyan Defense Ministry in the capital Tripoli after the bodies of the delegation arrived.

The ceremony was also attended by Türkiye's Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and Türkiye's Ambassador to Tripoli Guven Begec.

The Libyan premier offered his condolences to the families of the deceased military delegation and expressed gratitude to all the officials from various countries, notably Türkiye, who attended the ceremony and stood with them on this sorrowful day.

For his part, Mohamed Menfi, the head of Libya's Presidency Council, said: "This tragedy has united us, just as we have been united before in moments of great truth.

"The dissenting voices have faded, and the heart of Libya has united in grief, loyalty, and respect," added Menfi.