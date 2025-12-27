Four Spaniards missing after vessel sinks off Indonesian island

A wooden tourist boat sank off the coast of Indonesia's Komodo National Park, leaving four Spanish tourists missing, a rescue official said on Saturday.



The boat, a traditional two-masted "pinisi" sailing vessel, was carrying 11 people when it went down late Friday in a strait off Padar Island, part of the national park, said Fathur Rahman, the head of the Maumere search and rescue office.



The passengers included six Spanish tourists, four crew members and a local tour guide, Fathur said.



Seven people were rescued in the early hours of Saturday by nearby tourist boats and a joint search-and-rescue team, he said.



Search operations continued on Saturday, involving the Labuan Bajo harbour authority and the Indonesian navy, using inflatable boats and diving equipment.



Weather conditions in the area have been unstable in recent days, with meteorologists warning of increased risks for maritime travel in parts of eastern Indonesia.



Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is one of Indonesia's fastest-growing tourist destinations, attracting visitors for its coral reefs, diving sites and the Komodo dragon, the world's largest lizard.

