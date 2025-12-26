Turkish capital Ankara officially receives title of 2026 Turkic World Tourism Capital

Ankara has officially received the title of "2026 Turkic World Tourism Capital" during a symbolic handover ceremony held in the city of Manas, Kyrgyzstan, officials said on Friday.

According to the Ankara Governor's Office, the decision was made at the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) tourism ministers' meeting on July 9, 2025.

At the handover event in Manas (Jalal-Abad), the symbolic key representing the title was delivered by Manas Mayor Ernisbek Ormokov to Ankara Deputy Governor Izzettin Sevgili and Ankara Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Erhan Karakaya.

The Turkic World Tourism Capital initiative, conducted under the OTS, aims to strengthen cultural cooperation among member states, promote shared heritage, and highlight the Turkic world's tourism potential internationally.

Turkish and Kyrgyz cultural performances were held during the program, which also emphasized the historical and spiritual ties between the two nations.

In 2026, the Turkish capital will host a yearlong series of cultural and tourism events under the coordination of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Ankara Governorship, in collaboration with public institutions, local governments, academic circles, and civil society.

Officials said the province will serve as a leading hub for cultural solidarity and tourism exchange among cities of the Turkic world throughout the year.