African Union rejects 'any recognition of Somaliland' after Israel declaration

The African Union on Friday said it "rejects any recognition of Somaliland" after Israel declared it viewed the breakaway Somali territory as a sovereign state.

In a statement issued by its head, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, the AU called for African borders to be respected and said: "Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia... risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent."

The chief of the pan-African body, which counts Somalia as a member, said he "firmly rejects any initiative or action aimed at recognizing Somaliland as an independent entity" and stating that Somaliland "remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia".









