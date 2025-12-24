Senior UN official says no agreement reached on Iran nuclear issue

A senior UN official told the Security Council Tuesday that diplomatic efforts failed to produce an agreement on the future of Iran's nuclear program amid continued sharp divisions over efforts to reimpose UN sanctions.

"As the Secretary-General noted in the report before you, despite intensified diplomatic efforts during the second half of 2025, there was no agreement on the way forward regarding the Iran nuclear program," said Rosemary DiCarlo, under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, at a UN Security Council session on non-proliferation.

She said that on Aug. 28, France, Germany and the UK notified the council of their intention to trigger the snapback mechanism under Resolution 2231, attributing the move to what they described as Iran's "significant non-performance" of its nuclear commitments.

"Several relevant member states rejected the validity and effect of the snapback process. Specifically, some members asserted that the process was 'procedurally and legally flawed'," she said.

Referring to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) dated Nov. 12, DiCarlo said Iran "had stopped implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA" as of Feb. 23, 2021.

She added that the agency was "nevertheless still able to verify and monitor some of these commitments through activities implemented pursuant to Iran's NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) Safeguards Agreement," and reported that Iran exceeded limits set under the 2015 nuclear deal during that period.

DiCarlo also noted that no allegations were received regarding violations of remaining UN restrictions on nuclear-related activities and transfers, and that "no new proposals have been submitted through the procurement channel during the reporting period."

Citing the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, DiCarlo said, "a negotiated settlement that would secure the overall objectives of ensuring a peaceful Iranian nuclear program and providing sanctions relief is the best option available to the international community."

RUSSIA, CHINA CRITICIZE US, EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FOR BIASED POSITION AGAINST IRAN

Meanwhile, Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia accused the UN Secretariat leadership of adopting a biased position regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

"We are disappointed by other steps taken by the UN Secretariat informing member states of the organization about the so-called restoration of the anti-Iranian resolutions of the Security Council in force up until 2015," Nebenzia said, adding that such moves undermine "not only the UN's authority, but also international efforts to settle the situation regarding the Iranian nuclear program."

Urging the US and European countries to drop their "politicized" views on the Iranian nuclear program, the Russian envoy also said: "We would urge our American and European colleagues and also the UN secretary to stop living in a world of illusion and to focus on avoiding this mistaken course."

China's deputy UN envoy Sun Lei also voiced concerns, saying: "The current situation in Iran is not what any party wishes to see if allowed to fester. It will further undermine the authority and effectiveness of the International Non-Proliferation regime and jeopardize peace and stability in the Middle East."

He called on the US to "fulfill its responsibilities, demonstrate political sincerity, clearly commit not to use force against Iran and take the initiative to resume negotiations with Iran."

Sun further called on the E3 — UK, France, and Germany — to "refrain from microphone diplomacy and play a positive role in easing tensions and bridging differences, and honor their commitment to a political and diplomatic solution."

For his part, the UK's deputy UN envoy Archie Young called on Iran to "fully cooperate with the IAEA" and said: "Future sanctions relief remains possible should Iran take concrete, verifiable, and durable steps to address international concern with its nuclear program."

US envoy Jeff Bartos, who serves as the US Representative for UN Management and Reform, stated that the Security Council "should remain seized of the nonproliferation issue, especially with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"The United States continues to prefer a negotiated solution to this matter," he said.



