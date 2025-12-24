Russia plans to create lunar power station by 2036

Russia plans to create a lunar power station by 2036, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced on Wednesday.

The station aims to supply power for rovers and an observatory under Russia's lunar program, as well as to infrastructure facilities of the planned International Lunar Research Station.

"The project is an important step toward the creation of a permanent scientific lunar station and the transition from one-time missions to a long-term lunar exploration program," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The agency said it also plans to develop spacecraft, conduct ground-based experimental testing, carry out flight tests, and deploy infrastructure on the Moon.

The statement added that in December 2025, Roscosmos signed a government contract with the Lavochkin Association to carry out work until 2036 on the creation of a Russian lunar power station.