Russia claims to have captured another settlement in Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday claimed that its forces captured another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Zaporizhzhia region.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the settlement of Zarechne in the Zaporizhzhia region was captured after an operation by the Vostok (East) group of forces.

According to the ministry, in response, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack. The ministry claimed 335 drones were shot down overnight, along with two HIMARS missiles and 9 guided aerial bombs.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Kyiv fired five of its newest Flamingo missiles on Russia, and four of them hit the targets while one was shot down.

The Russian authorities confirmed an industrial facility was hit in the Tula region.

Independent verification of claims by both sides is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.



