India’s space agency successfully launches US communication satellite

India's space agency launched the US's BlueBird Block-2 satellite, the heaviest commercial communications payload placed into low Earth orbit by its LVM3 rocket.

Published December 24,2025
India's space agency announced Wednesday that it successfully launched the US's new generation BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite via its LVM3-M6 rocket.

Weighing 6,100 kilograms (13,448 pounds), the satellite is the heaviest payload to be placed into low Earth orbit (LEO) by the LVM3 from Indian soil.

"The LVM3-M6 mission has successfully placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit," the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said after the liftoff from southern India.

According to the agency, the mission is a dedicated commercial mission and is the "largest commercial communications satellite placed in low Earth orbit."

The satellite is part of a "next generation" of BlueBird Block-2 communication satellites "designed to provide space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile smartphones," the space agency said.