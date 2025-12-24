Fresh clashes reported as Cambodia, Thailand scheduled to hold military talks

Thailand and Cambodia both reported fresh clashes Wednesday as the two sides are scheduled to hold military talks.

Cambodia's Defense Ministry also said that Thailand fired two shells into the Poipet area, adding the forces later fired one shell in Banteay Meanchey province, injuring two civilians, according to the Khmer Times.

It comes as the two militaries are set to hold their first talks since renewed clashes began on Dec. 7.

Thai forces also fired in front of the Preah Vihear Temple and the Ghost Mountain, it said, adding that Cambodian forces also opened fire with BM-21 rockets.

Thailand announced Tuesday that its troops destroyed two buildings in the Cambodian border town of Poipet which were allegedly used to house scammers and store munitions, according to public broadcaster Thai PBS.

Thai forces also said that clashes continue across three points along the Sa Kaeo border Wednesday, according to The Nation website.

Separately, the Royal Thai Army said Wednesday on its account on the US social media platform Facebook that a report from Cambodia on Thailand committing environmental crimes was a "serious distortion of facts."

A meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) was scheduled for Wednesday.

Thai authorities said 23 Thai soldiers and one civilian have been killed in the fighting, adding that another 33 civilians died as "collateral effects of the situation."

Cambodia's Interior Ministry said 21 Cambodian civilians were killed and 83 others injured.

Nearly a million people have been displaced on both sides since the clashes started.



