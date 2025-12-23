BREAKING: Plane allegedly carrying Libyan chief of staff crashes in Ankara

A Falcon 50–type business jet crashed in Ankara. Following the accident, flights at Ankara Esenboğa Airport were suspended. It was claimed that the Libyan Chief of General Staff was on board the aircraft.

The Falcon 50 business jet, which had taken off from Esenboğa Airport en route from Ankara to Libya, reportedly disappeared from radar 40 miles after takeoff.

Reports stated that the jet crashed in Ankara, and claims emerged that the Libyan Chief of General Staff was among those on board. Due to the accident, flights in Ankara were halted.