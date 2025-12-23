Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over protests, vandalism of missions by ‘extremists’

Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned India's high commissioner in Dhaka to protest what it described as violent incidents targeting its diplomatic facilities in India, including vandalism at visa centers and protests outside its mission in New Delhi.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to convey Dhaka's grave concern over what it called "regrettable incidents" outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the ambassador's residence in New Delhi on Dec. 20, as well as vandalism at the Bangladesh Visa Centre in Siliguri on Dec. 22 by "extremist elements."

The ministry condemned what it described as premeditated acts of violence and intimidation against diplomatic establishments.

It said such acts not only "endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance."

Calling for a proper investigation, the ministry said: "Bangladesh expects the Government of India to immediately take appropriate steps in accordance with its international and diplomatic obligations to safeguard the dignity and security of diplomatic personnel and establishments."

In New Delhi, members of Hindu groups staged protests outside the Bangladesh High Commission over what they described as "attacks on Hindus" in Bangladesh. Police deployed a large number of security personnel and prevented protesters from breaching the premises.

According to India's Press Trust of India, Bangladesh has suspended visa services at its High Commission in New Delhi and at its mission in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura.

Earlier, the Indian Visa Application Center in Bangladesh's port city of Chittagong said it had suspended visa processing from Dec. 21, according to a notice posted on its website.

Relations between the two neighboring countries have deteriorated since former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India in August last year during a student-led uprising that ended her Awami League party's 15-year rule.

Separately, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus discussed elections, trade, tariffs, and the killing of a political activist during a phone call on Monday with the US special envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, according to a statement from Yunus's office.

The statement said Yunus reiterated his commitment to hold general elections on Feb. 12.





