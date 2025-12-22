US envoy says Russia remains ‘fully committed’ to achieving peace in Ukraine

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that Moscow remains "fully committed" to achieving peace in Ukraine as Russian presidential aide Kirill Dmitriev held talks with the American delegation in Florida.

In a statement on US social media company X on Sunday, Witkoff said Dmitriev held "productive and constructive" meetings with the American delegation over the past two days, "to advance (US) President (Donald) Trump's peace plan on Ukraine."

He noted that the US delegation included himself, as well as Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and unofficial adviser, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum.

"Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine. Russia highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security," Witkoff added.

Witkoff's remarks come just hours after a joint statement that he released on X about "productive" meetings held between US, Ukrainian, and European representatives over the past three days, also in Florida.

He said that a separate meeting was held in a US-Ukraine format, during which "four key documents were focused on: further development of a 20-point plan, aligning positions on a Multilateral security guarantee framework, aligning positions on a US Security guarantee framework for Ukraine, and further development on an economic & prosperity plan."

He noted that particular attention was given to discussing timelines and the sequencing of next steps, adding Kyiv "remains fully committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace" and that their shared priority is to "stop the killing, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine's recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity."

"Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities, but also a dignified foundation for a stable future. Ukraine highly values the leadership and support of the United States and the continued close coordination with its partners in the next stages of this important work," he added.

Both meetings are the latest in a series of negotiations since November focused on a peace framework to end the nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine war, which is based on a draft proposal by the US that has since been refined.



