Trump appoints special envoy for Greenland

US President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy for the self-ruling Danish territory of Greenland.



"Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network late Sunday.



Since returning office in January, Trump has revived an idea from his first term of gaining control of the island, which is largely autonomous but part of the Kingdom of Denmark.



The US president believes Greenland is strategically important both for defence and as a source of mineral wealth.



Greenland - the world's largest island - is four-fifths covered in ice and home to just under 57,000 people.



Danish media recently reported that the US government is seeking to establish direct contacts with the Greenlandic government. However, it is political practice in Denmark to have both Danish and Greenlandic representatives present at talks concerning foreign, security or defence issues affecting island.



Landry said in a post on social media platform X that it was "an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S."



The Republican, who has been governor of the south-eastern state since early 2024, stressed that the new job "in no way affects my position as Governor of Louisiana!"



It was initially unclear why Trump named Landry as special envoy to the island. Baton Rouge, the capital of Louisiana, is about is around 4,600 kilometres south-west of the Arctic island's capital Nuuk.



