Putin holds bilateral talks with regional leaders on sidelines of CIS informal summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin held separate bilateral meetings in St. Petersburg with the presidents of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, as well as the prime minister of Armenia, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States informal summit.

During his meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon at the State Hermitage Museum, Putin expressed condolences over the death of a boy from Tajikistan in what he described as a terrorist attack. He said crimes targeting children were "especially heinous," and pledged that those responsible would be punished.

Putin said Russian and Tajik law enforcement agencies were working closely, and that Moscow would keep Dushanbe informed of developments in the investigation.

Rahmon thanked Putin for the message of sympathy and said Tajik authorities were conducting a thorough probe, stressing that those responsible must face justice.

Putin later met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, praising what he described as positive momentum in bilateral relations.

He said trade turnover exceeded $11 billion in 2024 and reached $4.5 billion in the first nine months of the current year, adding that energy cooperation, including nuclear power and logistics projects, was on the agenda.

Pashinyan said recent regional developments were creating new opportunities, thanking Russia for supporting the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He noted that rail freight had already resumed between Russia and Armenia via Azerbaijani territory, calling it a historic step, and said discussions were ongoing on restoring additional railway sections and advancing new transport projects.

In a separate meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Putin said bilateral relations were developing positively and that the two sides had no serious contentious issues, though many practical questions remained. He welcomed the chance to discuss priority areas of cooperation.

Tokayev described bilateral ties as being on the rise and said cooperation within a strategic partnership and alliance framework was an absolute priority for Kazakhstan, adding that closer coordination served the fundamental interests of both countries.

The meetings followed informal discussions among CIS leaders and sessions of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, where regional cooperation, economic integration, and security issues were addressed.

- Putin's remarks

Earlier in the day, Russia hosted the broader informal meeting of the CIS member countries. Addressing that session, Putin highlighted that trade between Russia and the Commonwealth amounted to almost $90 billion in the first 10 months of this year.

He noted the formation of new production and transport chains, as well as the modernization and development of transcontinental logistics corridors.

The Russian president described the fight against terrorism and extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and corruption as important areas of cooperation in the bloc.

"It is certainly important that the Commonwealth members adhere to similar or converging approaches on key global and regional issues," Putin added.

He said all CIS members "unanimously advocate for the formation of a just world order based on the universally recognized principles of international law, with the UN playing a central role."

The CIS was established in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote cooperation in economic, political, and security affairs.

Its full members are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while Turkmenistan holds associate membership. Moldova suspended its participation in CIS meetings in 2022.

Earlier Monday, Azerbaijan's presidential administration told state news agency Azertac that President Ilham Aliyev would not be able to attend the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg due to his busy work schedule.