Denmark summons US ambassador after Trump appoints special envoy for Greenland: Reports

The Danish foreign minister said Monday they will summon the US ambassador for an explanation after US President Donald Trump appointed a special envoy for Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, according to media reports.

Denmark will summon Kenneth A. Howery, the US ambassador to Copenhagen, for an explanation after Trump named Jeff Landry, the governor of the US state of Louisiana, as Washington's special envoy to Greenland, DR News reported.

"It is completely unacceptable. That is why I have also decided, in consultation with our Greenlandic colleagues, that we will call in the US ambassador for talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Lars Lokke Rasmussen told the Danish national broadcaster.

Rasmussen said that Denmark wants an explanation to understand why the US appointed a special envoy to Greenland despite already having an ambassador in Denmark.

Trump renewed his interest in Greenland following his reelection as US president due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

He previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, comparing the acquisition to a "large real estate deal."

However, neither Denmark nor Greenland is keen to greenlight US ownership of the island, as repeatedly expressed in response to Trump's overtures.

'GREENLAND BELONGS TO GREENLANDERS'



Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has reiterated the country's previous stance on the issue, saying: "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders and the United States will not take over Greenland."

"This is of course a matter of principle. No one should be allowed to change national borders by force. Neither politically nor militarily," she wrote on US social media platform Instagram.

This is a "difficult situation" for Denmark, Frederiksen said, while stressing that they will not deviate from their democratic values.

"We expect respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark" she added.

SWEDEN REITERATES ITS SUPPORT



Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard expressed her country's support to Denmark over the issue, stressing that it is for Denmark and Greenland to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.

"Sweden stands wholeheartedly behind its neighbour on these issues and will always stand up for international law," she wrote through US social media company X.

Stenergard noted that the obligation to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is a "fundamental principle of international law."

Formerly a Danish colony, Greenland achieved home rule in 1979 and remains a territory of Denmark.

In 2008, Greenland held a referendum where 75.5% of voters approved the Self-Government Act, which came into effect on June 21, 2009, granting Greenland greater autonomy within the Kingdom of Denmark while retaining Danish control over foreign policy, defense, and security.