US sanctions family members tied to Maduro government

The US announced sanctions Friday against seven family members of those linked to the "illegitimate and corrupt" government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement that the sanctions target relatives of Carlos Erik Malpica Flores, a nephew of Maduro, and Ramon Carretero Napolitano, a Panamanian businessman previously designated by Washington for allegedly facilitating "deceptive actions or corruption involving the Venezuelan state."

It said those sanctioned include Maduro's sister-in-law, additional relatives of Malpica Flores and two immediate family members of Carretero.

"Maduro and his cronies have devastated Venezuela's economy and continue to threaten our region's stability," said Pigott.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas.

US President Donald Trump declared a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.

The standoff intensified Dec. 10, when US forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker near the Venezuelan coast, an action Venezuela condemned as "international piracy."

Washington has said the measures are aimed at combating corruption and drug trafficking, while Caracas accuses the US of using anti-narcotics efforts as a pretext to remove Maduro from power and gain control over Venezuela's oil resources.