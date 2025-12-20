US imposes visa restrictions on Honduran officials over 2025 election

The US has imposed visa restrictions on senior Honduran officials accused of interfering with the country's 2025 election vote count, a State Department statement said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington revoked the visa of Mario Morazan under Section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, citing actions that "undermin(e) democracy in Honduras by impeding the vote count."

The department also denied a visa application from Marlon Ochoa and said steps were taken to restrict another individual under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the law, which bars entry over conduct with potentially serious adverse US foreign policy consequences.

"The United States will not tolerate actions that undermine our national security and our region's stability," the statement said, adding: "We will consider all appropriate measures to deter those impeding the vote count in Honduras."

The State Department said the measures were taken pursuant to Sections 212(a)(3)(C) and 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.



