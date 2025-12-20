2 killed, 3 injured in shooting attack in central Syria

Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting attack in Syria's central Hama province, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.

The state-run Alikhbaria TV, citing a ministry statement, said unidentified gunmen opened fire at a marketplace in the town of Sabburah in the eastern Hama countryside, causing the casualties.

The ministry said security forces cordoned off the scene and launched an investigation to identify the attackers and bring them to justice.

It reaffirmed "its full and unwavering commitment to protecting the security and stability of the society and firmly pursuing criminals and those involved" in the attack.