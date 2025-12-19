Türkiye, UK hold roundtable to boost defense industry ties in London

A high-level roundtable on the UK-Türkiye defense partnership was held in London, co-organized by Türkiye's Communications Directorate and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), the Turkish Communications Directorate said Friday.

Discussions addressed the strategic dimensions of the defense cooperation between the two NATO allies and brought together officials from public institutions, Turkish defense industry executives and UK experts, according to a statement.

"The meeting served as a significant platform for further strengthening the institutional and strategic framework of the rapprochement between Türkiye and the United Kingdom amid an evolving global security landscape," it said.

The session emphasized that recent momentum in bilateral defense ties has stemmed from the 2023 Statement of Intent and the establishment of the Defense Industry Cooperation Council.

Joint exercises, technology transfer and co-production projects were discussed alongside Türkiye's two-decade transformation in its domestic defense sector.

"The cooperation has a complementary character that can enhance both bilateral relations and meet Europe's growing demand for defense capabilities," said the statement, adding that both countries are "indispensable players in the European defense ecosystem."

Projects such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and uncrewed aerial systems were evaluated in terms of innovation and NATO's southern flank deterrence.

Participants also exchanged views on EU-led initiatives such as ReArm and the Security Action for Europe (SAFE), while stressing the importance of public diplomacy in garnering international support for bilateral defense ties.

The roundtable was described as "a significant step toward reinforcing the Türkiye-UK strategic partnership and shaping a shared vision for regional and global security."