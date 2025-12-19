Rubio: Immediate US goal on Sudan is cessation of hostilities into new year

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday ⁠said Washington's immediate goal on Sudan is a cessation of hostilities going into the new year that allows humanitarian organizations to ‍deliver assistance.



Rubio, speaking to reporters at a news conference, said countries are providing weaponry and equipment to the ‌parties, including transshipment of weapons particularly to the paramilitary ‍Rapid Support Forces, adding that Washington was engaging with the parties involved.



"We've had the right and appropriate conversations with all sides of this conflict, because that is their leverage. Without their support, neither side can continue. So that's why we need to engage, and that's why we've engaged the parties involved in all of this," Rubio said.

"We think that outside actors have the leverage and the influence over the players on the ground to bring about ⁠this humanitarian truce, and we are very focused on it. I had a conversation on it yesterday. We have spoken to the UAE, we've spoken to Saudi, we've spoken to Egypt," he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he would intervene to stop the conflict between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023 out of a power struggle and ‌has triggered famine, ethnic killings and mass displacement in Sudan.

Previous efforts led by the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates have failed to bear fruit. The group submitted a proposal to the two forces in ‍September.

The UAE has been widely accused of arming the RSF, an accusation it has denied.

Sudan this month once again ‍topped a watchlist ‍of global humanitarian crises released by the International ⁠Rescue Committee aid organization, as warring sides ‍press on with the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people.

More than 12 million people have already been displaced by the ongoing war in the African nation, where humanitarian workers lack resources to help ⁠those fleeing, many ‌of whom have been raped, robbed or bereaved by the violence.









