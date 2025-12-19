Protests over killing of Bangladeshi political activist continue, with several buildings damaged in arson attacks

Protests against the killing of a prominent Bangladeshi political activist continued for the second day on Friday, with people blocking roads and setting fire to several buildings, including two newspaper offices, in the capital, Dhaka.

Protests erupted shortly after Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, died while undergoing treatment in a Singapore hospital on Thursday.

Protesters in Dhaka also damaged the house of the country's founding President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They are demanding justice for Hadi's death, who rose to prominence following last year's mass protests that ended former Prime Minister Sheikh Hassina's 15-year rule and forced her to flee to India.

Hadi was shot in the head on Dec. 12 in Dhaka, while returning from an election campaign.

Interim government leader Muhammad Yunus declared a state of mourning on Saturday following Hadi's death, urging people to be calm and maintain peace.

However, protesters vandalized both the Bengali-language national daily Prothom Alo and the English-language newspaper The Daily Star. Later, firefighters extinguished the flames, while soldiers, police, and political figures assisted in rescuing the newspaper staff.

Following the attacks, the newspapers issued separate notices announcing that their publication had been suspended.

Later, Yunus spoke to newspaper editors, describing the incidents as an "attack on the free press."

He called on all citizens to "resist all forms of mob violence committed by a few fringe elements."

His office issued a statement saying: "We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson, and property destruction."

Meanwhile, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk expressed concern over the killing of Hadi, urging people to remain calm and refrain from violence.

"Retaliation and revenge will only deepen divisions and undermine the rights of all," Turk said in a statement from the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.

"I urge the authorities to conduct a prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the attack that led to Hadi's death, and to ensure due process and accountability for those responsible," he added.

He stressed that it is "vital to ensure an environment in which all individuals can participate safely and peacefully in public life, and freely express different views," as the country prepares for parliamentary elections in February. He urged authorities to ensure the security of journalists and uphold the freedom of expression.

The shooter and his accomplice in Hadi's attack fled to India, according to the Bangladeshi national daily Jugantor's report published on Thursday.

However, Anadolu was unable to independently confirm the newspaper's claims.

After the attack on Hadi, Bangladeshi police arrested 10 people, but they have yet to officially confirm the suspects' reported location.