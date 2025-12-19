Arab countries welcome US decision to lift Caesar Act sanctions on Syria

Arab countries on Friday welcomed a US decision to lift sanctions imposed on Syria under Caesar Act.

This came a day after US President Donald Trump signed the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, formally ending the sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act during the rule of the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime.

Commenting on the move, a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said that Washington's decision will "contribute to supporting stability, prosperity, and development in Syria, in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of the Syrian people."

It also commended Trump's "positive" role in this regard.

The ministry congratulated the Syrian government and people on the lifting of all sanctions and expressed appreciation for the steps taken by the government to "restore stability across all Syrian territories, create conducive conditions for rebuilding the Syrian state and economy, and facilitate the return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons to their areas of origin."

Qatar's Foreign Ministry voiced hope that "lifting the sanctions will help open new horizons for cooperation and partnerships with various countries, pave the way for the return of investments, and facilitate the flow of international aid."

The ministry reaffirmed "Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as the aspirations of its brotherly people for security, stability, and development."

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said the step would "help support Syria's economic recovery, back the Syrian government's efforts in reconstruction and development, and strengthen its international economic cooperation and partnerships."

It reiterated "Kuwait's supportive position toward the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic in all efforts to establish its security and stability in a manner that preserves its territorial unity and sovereignty."

The 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act allowed the US to impose economic and travel sanctions on anyone, Syrian or foreign, who aids the former Assad regime's military, intelligence, aviation, or energy-production sectors. It also targets individuals and entities that help the regime obtain goods, services, or technology that enable military operations.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.