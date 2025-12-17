Trump nominates Troy Edgar as new envoy to El Salvador

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the nomination of Troy Edgar as the country's next ambassador to El Salvador.

"Since returning to DHS on January 20th, Troy has shown outstanding leadership, delivering strong results in protecting our Homeland, and supporting our America First Agenda. His experience, discipline, and deep understanding of Border Security and Western Hemisphere challenges make him the PERFECT choice for this critical post," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

The president said El Salvador is one of the most important US partners in the region, and that his counterpart Nayib Bukele "has been a tremendous ally in the fight against Crime, Cartels, and Chaos, and together, we are building the safest and strongest neighborhood our hemisphere has ever seen."

"Troy will play a key role in advancing our Western Hemisphere strategy, strengthening cooperation with President Bukele, and ensuring the Safety and Prosperity of BOTH our Nations — A big step toward restoring American Strength across Latin America," he said.

Edgar is still serving as the deputy secretary of homeland security. In the US, the president's ambassadorial appointments require Senate approval.



