Trump expands US entry bans for foreign nationals

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expanded entry bans to citizens of additional countries, including Syrians and Palestinians holding travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority.



Under an order published by the White House, the general ban also now covers citizens of Burkina Faso, Laos, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone and South Sudan. The rules allow for case-by-case exemptions.



Trump justified the move as necessary to protect US citizens from threats to national and public security. The Trump administration accused the affected countries of failing to meet adequate standards in passport screening procedures, which it said could pose potential risks to the United States.



On Syria, the US administration said there was still no central authority to issue passports or civil documents and that adequate screening mechanisms were lacking. It also pointed to people overstaying the duration of their visas.



The White House order did not mention a recent deadly attack in Syria that killed two US soldiers and a US interpreter, and it remained unclear whether the incident played any role in the decision.



The US also raised concerns about the Palestinian Authority (PA), saying it exercises insufficient control over areas under its jurisdiction. According to the document, organizations designated by Washington as terrorist groups remain active in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and have killed US citizens.



It added that the war in Gaza has likely further undermined the ability to properly verify passports. Given what it described as weak or non-existent control by the Palestinian Authority, the US said holders of PA-issued travel documents cannot currently be reliably screened or approved for entry.



Since returning to office in January, Trump has pursued a tough immigration and visa agenda, tightening a range of existing rules.



Earlier this year, Washington imposed full entry bans on several countries, most of which remain in force.



Those affected include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Graduated restrictions also apply to other countries.



