South Africa in talks with Russia over citizens trapped on warfront

South Africa is in talks with Russian authorities to ensure the return of its citizens who were lured for jobs but ended up fighting alongside Russian troops in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, an official said Monday.

Last month, South African police launched an investigation into allegations that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, lured 17 South Africans into fighting alongside Russia in the ongoing war.

According to reports, men between the ages of 20 and 39 were lured to Russia with job opportunities but ended up on the front lines of a war they did not want to fight.

"The process of retrieving those young men remains extremely sensitive; they are in a dangerous environment. They are in grave danger of losing their lives, and we are still in talks with various authorities in both Russia and Ukraine to see how we can get them out of this situation," Presidency spokesman Vincent Magwenya told a media briefing.

Magwenya added that the focus of their discussions is on Russian authorities rather than Ukrainian officials, "because the information that we have is that they (South Africans) were bundled into the Russian military forces."

"Efforts to bring them back are still ongoing. It remains a top priority for both the government and the president, and it is receiving the most attention in our government," he said.

According to reports, dozens of African nationals who were lured to Russia for work ended up on the front lines of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Most African countries have high unemployment rates, making them easy targets for recruiting for overseas positions.

Late last month, South African police arrested four men who were on their way to Russia via the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on suspicion of joining a foreign military.

South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) said in a statement that the men were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport near Johannesburg following a tip-off.

The Hawks said the suspects faced charges of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, 15 of 1998.

South African law prohibits citizens and residents from participating in unauthorized foreign military activities or mercenary work.