Palestinian shot dead by illegal Israeli settler in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian was killed in a new attack by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian authorities said.

Moheeb Jibril, 19, was shot dead by an illegal settler in the town of Tuqu', southeast of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official body, said in a statement.

According to witnesses, an Israeli settler got out of his vehicle and opened fire at Jibril, killing him and seriously wounding another young man.

Jibril is the second Palestinian to have been killed in Tuqu' in less than 24 hours, after a Palestinian teen was shot dead by Israeli forces on Monday evening during an army raid in the town.

The new fatality brought the number of Palestinians killed by illegal settlers this year to 15, and 37 since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,097 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.