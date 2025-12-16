Moscow condemns 'barbaric' beach shooting in Australia

Russia on Monday strongly condemned a deadly mass shooting in Sydney, Australia, with officials saying that Russian nationals were among those killed.

"As it has become known, among the victims of the terrorist attack, unfortunately, are also our compatriots permanently residing in Australia," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She noted that Moscow received news of the attack "with deep sorrow," condemning the incident that she said resulted in the deaths of 15 civilians, including a 10-year-old girl, while leaving dozens injured.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also condemned the attack, calling it "barbaric."

"We in Russia condemn in the strongest possible terms the barbaric terrorist attack carried out by extremists in Australia," Peskov told Russian news agency Tass.

At least 16 people, including one of the attackers, were killed and 40 others injured in Sunday's attack in Bondi Beach, Sydney. It took place during an event to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

One of the two shooters was killed, while the other sustained critical wounds, police said, declaring the incident a "terrorist act."



