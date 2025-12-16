Zero Waste Foundation prepares COP31 framework for Türkiye

An Istanbul-based environmental foundation headed by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan as its honorary president has prepared a framework document for the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in 2026, which Türkiye will chair and host.

The document by the Zero Waste Foundation aims to reduce the carbon emissions, optimize resource use, and make environmental performance measurable for all stakeholders.

The Sustainable COP31 Framework offers an internationally aligned roadmap, covering zero-waste management protocols, carbon-reduction and offsetting strategies, sustainable logistics and transport planning, environmental standards for venues, and mechanisms for stakeholder engagement and transparency.

The Zero Waste Foundation is building a multi-stakeholder preparation ecosystem across Türkiye, emphasizing that preparations for COP31 should not be limited to technical infrastructure alone.

While conducting policy development work with universities and research centers, it also engages with local administrations on sustainable city practices and exchanging views with businesses on production models, accelerating the private sector's low-carbon transition, and raising social awareness.

In a statement, Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Agirbas said the zero-waste vision is now recognized not only as an environmental policy, but as a concrete, measurable, and applicable global solution model in the fight against climate change.

Agirbas said COP31 presents a historic opportunity to convey this approach to the international community in a more powerful way.

ZERO WASTE FOUNDATION

At the UN General Assembly in December 2022, the "Zero Waste" resolution — led by Türkiye and co-sponsored by 105 countries — was adopted by vote, proclaiming March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.

First lady Erdogan delivered the keynote address at the first observance of the International Day of Zero Waste, held at the UN General Assembly Hall on March 30, 2023.

During the event, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the establishment of the "Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste" and offered the role of chair to the Turkish first lady.

Emine Erdogan accepted the offer and assumed the position as chair of the board, officially established on the same day.

Erdogan also led an event titled "Towards a Global Zero Waste Movement," at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York City as part of the 78th UN General Assembly that year.

At the event, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the first signatory of the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration.

COP31

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme decision-making body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), meeting annually since 1995 to assess progress and negotiate action on climate change.

The 31st session (COP31) is scheduled to take place in Türkiye from Nov. 9-20, 2026, primarily in Antalya, with the Leaders' Summit to be held in Istanbul.

Nearly 200 countries are expected to meet in Türkiye to discuss the next phase of Paris Agreement implementation, including new and updated emission-reduction targets, adaptation measures, climate finance, and the implementation of carbon-market rules.

Previous COPs have been hosted by Germany, Japan, Denmark, France, the UK, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, and Brazil.

Türkiye, which has earned international recognition for its mediation efforts in recent global crises, is applying this diplomatic experience to climate diplomacy through COP31.