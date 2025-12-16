Finland to join Ukraine security arrangements, but rules out guarantees

Finland will participate in Ukraine's security arrangements but will not provide security guarantees, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Tuesday as leaders from the EU's eastern flank gathered in Helsinki to discuss regional security and defense.

"As a small country, we cannot guarantee or provide security guarantees, but we will certainly participate in security arrangements," Orpo told reporters, according to public broadcaster Yle.

Orpo said no decisions have been made on deploying European or Finnish troops to Ukraine. "Let's make these preparations and see what role is suitable for Finland," he added.

The Eastern Flank Summit brings together prime ministers and presidents from countries on the EU's eastern edge, including Sweden, the Baltic states, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, and EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius.

The talks focus on security threats and defense along the EU's eastern border, as well as support for Ukraine.

Orpo said the meeting would launch concrete planning for the EU's flagship initiative, the Eastern Flank Watch.

He also pointed to upcoming discussions at Thursday's European Council in Brussels on using Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine.

While Belgium and Bulgaria have voiced opposition to using the funds, Orpo said Belgium's stance would be decisive and expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria.

Commenting on recent diplomacy, Orpo described the Berlin meeting on Sunday as a "success," saying Ukraine, Europe and the US found "a strong common will" on conditions for peace and the path forward for negotiations.

He acknowledged that some countries, including Italy and the Czech Republic, remain cautious, but said most EU members support the approach.





