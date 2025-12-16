ECOWAS REJECTS GUINEA-BISSAUS MILITARY JUNTA TRANSITION PROGRAM

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has rejected a transition program announced by Guinea-Bissau's junta following last month's military takeover.

Guinea-Bissau's military junta adopted a transitional charter earlier this month, indicating that presidential and legislative elections will take place after a one-year transition period.

However, in a statement issued on Monday following the 68th Ordinary Session of the bloc's Authority of Heads of State and Government, which met on Sunday in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, ECOWAS called for a short transition back to constitutional order and inclusive governance.

The bloc "outrightly rejects the 'transition program' as recently announced by the authorities in Guinea-Bissau," according to the statement.

It demanded the immediate release of all political detainees and the "institution of a short transition to be led by an inclusive government that reflects the political spectrum and society of Guinea-Bissau."

ECOWAS warned: "If the demand to put in place a short transition led by an inclusive government is not met, the authority shall impose targeted sanctions on all individuals or groups of persons that obstruct the return to constitutional order through an inclusive process."

It argued that the inclusive government should be tasked with implementing constitutional, legal, and political reforms, as well as organizing credible, transparent, and inclusive elections.

On Nov. 26, a group of military officers identifying themselves as the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" announced that they had "assumed full powers of the state."

The coup was staged as independent candidate Fernando Dias and ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's camps both claimed victory in the Nov. 23 presidential election, with the country awaiting official results.

The country's electoral body later claimed that unidentified armed men seized ballots and voter tallies from their offices after the military overthrew the government, rendering the commission unable to complete the presidential election process as demanded by ECOWAS.

The bloc suspended Guinea-Bissau from its decision-making bodies following the military coup.

The High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order appointed Gen. Horta Inta-A as the transitional president of Guinea-Bissau.